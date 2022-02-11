Beijing [China], February 11 (ANI): Legendary snowboarder Shaun White on Friday said he is relieved after ending his incredible career with an impressive performance in the men's halfpipe final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The three-time gold medallist and defending champion finished fourth at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant, Adam Gilchrist Are Llittle’ Bit the Same, Says Ricky Ponting.

"It's done and I'm so relieved," White told Olympics.com in the aftermath, as he reflected on an emotional morning.

"Riding down to get to the half pipe, just watching the Sun come up over the hill and the turbines and [the] beautiful, beautiful place we're at , [I was] just trying to squeeze every little moment out of this process."

Also Read | Is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

"And obviously, I wish I would have done better in my runs. I mean, there's a reason: my back leg was like, giving out on me, it was so sore, maybe it's the nerves. It was just locking up and I did what I could and I'm proud of fourth," he added.

Competing in his fifth Olympics at the age of 35, White finished his competitive career with three impressive runs -- but no place among the medals.

He pulled off his signature double McTwist 1260s and 1440s, but it wasn't enough to see the California native and snowboarding legend end his career on an Olympic podium.

"Obviously I would have loved to have third, and then if I would have had third, I would have loved to have second (laughs). I always want more as a competitor, but I'm proud. I'm leaving behind a lifetime and a career in this sport and a legacy."

"And I'm proud of every bit, every moment. So thank you. Thank you, snowboarding. Thank you to everybody watching, and I can't wait for what's next," White said.

Hirano Ayumu of Japan pulled off a pair of unprecedented triple corks in the men's snowboard halfpipe finals to seal his first gold medal after winning back-to-back silvers in PyeongChang and Sochi.

Ayumu finished on top of a pack of 12 of the world's top pipe riders in the best-of-three competition with a top score of 96.00. Australia's Scotty James (92.50) and surprise podium-placer Jan Scherrer (87.25) of Switzerland ended up with silver and bronze respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)