India and West Indies are all set to take on each other in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India has already won the series 2-0 and the home team will be looking to clean sweep the series. Needless to say that the dead rubber could turn out to be quite an interesting contest if the visiting team puts up fight back. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the series and in the latter part of the article, we shall see if the game is available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels. India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

Suryakumar Yadav was the key player for the game in the second ODI as he scored a half-century. KL Rahul could not get his half-century as he got out on 49 runs. Also, Prasidh Krishna emerged to be a player to watch out for as he scalped four wickets during the game. It would be interesting to see how the third match pans out to be for both teams.

Is IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs WI 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs WI ODI as well.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).