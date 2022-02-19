Beijing [China], February 19 (ANI): After a pair of thrilling semi-final matches on Friday, it will be defending champions ROC against Finland in Sunday's gold medal men's ice hockey game at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

ROC came through an epic semi-final with Sweden as the reigning Olympic champions triumphed in a shootout that went eight rounds after the sides were tied at 1-1 through overtime.

Arseniy Gritsyuk converted his side's eighth penalty shot of a shootout as ROC won 2-1 to reach Sunday's final. This was a slow-burner of a match with the first period failing to yield a goal.

But just 15 seconds into the second period, ROC went in front through Anton Slepyshev. Sweden captain Anton Lander scored six minutes into third period to level the scores, and that's how it remained until the shootout.

In Friday's first semi-final game, Finland downed Slovakia in a shut out, 2-0.

Sakari Manninen found the net first, at the 15:58 mark, then, Harri Pesonen added an empty-netter late in the third period (59:21).

Slovakia will have to regroup in what has been something of a Cinderella story to this point of the Olympic tournament before they take the ice in Saturday's bronze medal game. (ANI)

