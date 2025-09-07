Mumbai, September 7: The Bengaluru Bulls finally opened their account in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, beating the Patna Pirates 38-30 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. The win came as a relief after three consecutive losses that put the team under pressure early in their campaign, as per a release from PKL. The star of the night was Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian, who delivered a commanding Super 10 to steer the Bulls to victory. He found able support from Aashish Malik, who chipped in with eight points, ensuring Bengaluru stayed ahead through most of the contest. PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls Beats Patna Pirates To Secure First Win of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

"It was our first win of the season... both the defence and the offence played well. Alireza also gave his 100% and played perfectly. His performance and the performance of all my teammates were excellent," said the skipper, Yogesh Dahiya, after the win.

A tactical switch also paid off for the Bulls, as they fielded five defenders and only two raiders, a departure from their earlier approach. The strategy not only shored up their backline but gave Mirzaian the freedom to raid with confidence. The head coach explained how belief and small tactical adjustments made the difference.

"Every time I tell my players, you can show your talent. The world is watching you. If you show something special, it will be useful for the team," he said, adding that the team's switch to five defenders and two raiders "was an advantage" in keeping Patna in check. PKL 2025: Gujarat Titans Beat Tamil Thalaivas To Seal First Win of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

Alireza himself credited the team's preparation for his smooth performance. "I am happy with the first win of the season. The coach's tactics helped me because he told me to always play my game," he said.

For the Bulls, this victory is about more than just the two points -- it is about finding momentum. With their first win now in the bag, the Bulls will look to carry the confidence into their upcoming clash against Haryana, hoping to turn their season around.

