Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bengaluru FC triumphed over Chennaiyin FC with a 4-2 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Saturday.

Ryan Williams scored a brace, and Sunil Chhetri was also on the scoresheet as Bengaluru FC (27 points) reduced the deficit at the top to only two points, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant (29 points), as the year came to a close. Irfan Yadwad and Lalrinliana Hnamte scored for Chennaiyin FC.

Also Read | SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Stumps: Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad Push Hosts to Tricky 27/3 After Green Shirts Post Target of 148 at End of Day 3.

The game started with great intensity from the first minute, with Rahul Bheke testing Mohammed Nawaz with a header on target. Daniel Chima Chukwu almost handed the lead to the hosts three minutes later when Lukas Brambilla released him with a defence-splitting pass. The Nigerian's subsequent effort was blocked by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal.

Despite having more possession in the first quarter of the game, Chennaiyin FC was pegged back when Ryan Williams netted a goal from a cross delivered by Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the 16th minute. BFC 1 - 0 CFC.

Also Read | HIL 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers Beat Team Goansika 4-2 via Shoot-Out in Season Opener.

However, Bengaluru FC's lead lasted only three minutes, as Chennaiyin FC were rewarded for their sustained pressure when Irfan turned in the equaliser in the 19th minute. Brambilla won possession in midfield and played a smart square pass to Irfan in the penalty area. BFC 1 - 1 CFC.

In the 43rd minute, Bengaluru FC took the lead through Sunil Chhetri, against the run of play. Williams found Chhetri in the penalty area, completely unmarked, with a cross, and the record goal-scorer didn't make any mistake, heading it past Nawaz. BFC 2 - 1 CFC.

Chennaiyin FC clawed their way back at the stroke of half-time when Gurpreet mismanaged a Lalrinliana Hnamte header following a long throw-in from Bikash Yumnam. BFC 2 - 2 CFC.

Chennaiyin FC dominated the first half with a high press, winning possession in dangerous areas to initiate counter-attacks. However, they weren't clinical enough to take their chances, and the scores were level at the break.

The Marina Machans continued their high press in the second half, inducing mistakes from Bengaluru FC's defenders. However, this also left space behind the Chennaiyin FC defence, which Bengaluru FC exploited.

Bengaluru FC almost regained the lead in the 56th minute when Pedro Capo combined with Pereyra Diaz in the final third. However, Capo's effort was parried away by Nawaz.

The Blues gradually gained momentum, with Pereyra Diaz, Noguera, and Williams getting into the mix. They were eventually rewarded when Pereyra Diaz made a timely cut-back to find Williams in the penalty area, and the Australian slotted it past Nawaz to put Bengaluru FC ahead in the 69th minute. BFC 3 - 2 CFC.

Immediately after taking the lead, Bengaluru coach Gerard Zaragoza brought on Aleksandar Jovanovic and Vinith Venkatesh to replace Noguera and Chinglensana Singh to strengthen the backline. In retaliation, Owen Coyle freshened things up with Kiyan Nassiri, replacing Farukh Choudhary in attack.

However, things worsened for the Marina Machans when Williams' cross was turned into an own goal by Laldinliana Renthlei in the 82nd minute, handing Bengaluru FC a two-goal advantage. In the final minutes, Chennaiyin FC had a few openings, but they were not clinical enough to reduce the deficit, suffering their fifth loss in the last six games of the competition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)