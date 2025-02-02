Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Bengaluru Jawans made history by beating Pune United 3-1 to become the champions of the inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League here on Sunday.

Jack Foster's dominant 26-8 win in men's singles set the tone, followed by Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia's 13-9 victory in women's doubles. Pune fought back with William Sobek and Vanshik Kapadia's 15-6 men's doubles win.

Also Read | BCCI Announces INR 5 Crore Prize Money for India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Squad and Support Staff.

But Katerina Stewart's 21-9 triumph over Brooke Revuelta sealed Bengaluru's championship.

"I'm super grateful and so happy—I still can't believe it's happening! These 10 days of pickleball in India have been absolutely crazy. Winning with my team made it even more special," said Stewart.

Also Read | Which Team Abhishek Sharma is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The Indian Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)