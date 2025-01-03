Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bengaluru Jawans has joined as the latest franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL), with the team owned by star film couple, filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee.

Co-founded by former Indian Tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the World Pickleball League kicks off on January 24 and will feature 48 players from India and across the world playing for six franchises.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Test Captaincy Record: A Look at Memorable Test Wins Under His Captaincy.

The acquisition marks the couple's foray into the world of sports, aligning with their love for pickleball and their vision to contribute to the growth of the World Pickleball League.

The Bengaluru Jawans team consists of a formidable lineup of players in a roster that includes Indian pickleball sensation Vrushali Thakare who is better known as 'Hammer Thakare' for her dashing style of play. She will be joined by Jack Foster, Katerina Stewart, Trang Hyunh McClain, Marcelo Jardim, Alejandra Bobaria, Felix Grunert and Mauro Garcia who complete an enviable line-up.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Team Schedule in 2025: Upcoming PAK Matches Including ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and Other Full Fixtures.

Atlee & Priya who are excited to witness the World Pickleball League action shared their excitement for the acquisition of the Bengaluru franchise, "Entertainment has always been our passion, and we have been fortunate to tell stories that connect with people on a deeper level. Sports, like cinema, have the power to evoke emotions, build communities, and inspire change. The World Pickleball League stood out to us as the perfect blend of both worlds--a delectable mix of high-energy sport and vibrant entertainment. This league is redefining how we experience sports in India, and we are thrilled to be a part of its journey to create a unique platform that celebrates athleticism, culture, and community. We share a deep spiritual connection with Bengaluru, a city where we have been warmly embraced by the affection and support of countless fans and friends. The city's unique charm and growing significance in our lives continue to leave a lasting impression."

Welcoming Priya and Atlee to the WPBL family, Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of the World Pickleball League, Said, "The World Pickleball League is a celebration of everything that makes sports and entertainment so compelling--passion, energy, and community building. Priya and Atlee's entry into the league with Bengaluru Jawans adds incredible momentum to our vision of creating a platform that transcends traditional sports and offers fans a one-of-a-kind experience. Their expertise in storytelling and entertainment perfectly complements WPBL's goal of redefining how sports is consumed in India, and we're excited about the journey together." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)