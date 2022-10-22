New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Newly-appointed High Performance Director of Indian Boxing, Bernard Dunne has said his goal right now is to enhance the performance levels of the Indian team and help the boxers achieve their goals.

Bernard Dunne, who replaced Santiago Nieva for the HPD post earlier this month, spoke on Friday ahead of the team's departure for Jordan to compete in the Asian Elite Boxing Championship.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Must Face Consequences, Says Erik ten Hag.

The competition is scheduled from October 29 to November 13. Both the women's and men's teams are set for competition. The Indian team will feature a total of 12 women boxers and 13 men boxers. A total cost of Rs 89 Lakh has been sanctioned by the Government of India to support the Indian Boxing team for the competition.

Speaking at his first press conference after becoming the HPD, Dunne said in an official statement released by SAI, "I have seen the team train and perform at a pretty high level. The goal in the next coming years is to boost performance internationally in the Asian and World Championships as well as the Olympic games.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood Taken for Scans After Being Hit on the Head During Practice.

"My job is to enhance performance levels and help the athletes achieve their goals. We have got fantastic facilities out here and both the athletes and the coaching staff get a lot of support from the Sports Authority of India and the Boxing Federation of India. The support is key to performing at the highest level," Bernard Dunne added at the press conference held in SAI centre Patiala.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Asian event, Bernard stated, "All our boxers are medal probables from the Asian Championship because they all look ready and are also physically fit."

Indian Boxing team for Asian Championships 2022:

Men - Govind Kumar Sahani (48 kg), Sparsh Kumar (51 kg), Sachin (54 kg), Hussamuddin (57 kg), Muhammed Etash Khan (60 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Amit Kumar (67 kg), Sachin (71 kg), Sumit (75 kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 kg), Kapil Pokhariya (86 kg), Naveen Kumar (92 kg), Narender (+92 kg)

Women - Monika (48 kg), Savita (50 kg), Minakshi (52 kg), Sakshi (54 kg), Preeti (57 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Parveen Hooda (63 kg), Ankushita Boro (66 kg), Pooja Rani (70 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg), Saweety Boora (81 kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81 kg). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)