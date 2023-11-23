Virginia Water (England), Nov 23 (AP) Bernd Wiesberger is returning to the European tour after two seasons in the breakaway LIV Golf series.

The Austrian golfer has had his application for membership for the 2024 season accepted, the tour said Thursday.

Wiesberger left to join the Saudi-funded LIV circuit in 2022 but lost his contract for next season after poor results.

The European tour said Wiesberger has fulfilled all the sanctions — financial and sporting — imposed on him for leaving to play on a rival tour. It said his membership ended because he only played in two events in the 2023 season, the Abu Dhabi Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic.

“I never resigned my membership,” Wiesberger said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, “and therefore I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a full schedule once again.”

Wiesberger has won eight times on the European tour and played in the Ryder Cup in 2021. (AP)

