New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh on Sunday asserted that the upcoming Women's National Boxing Championship will proceed as scheduled, just a few hours after the federation's secretary issued a notification stating that the tournament had been rescheduled.

The national meet, which has been postponed multiple times since end of last year, is set to take place from March 20 to 27 in Greater Noida.

The last date for entry by number was March 10 and name was March 15.

However, BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita sent out an email on Sunday evening stating, "I would like to reiterate that the said Championship is being rescheduled due the request of various members and also considering the paucity of time.

"A few states have only sent entry by number and some have sent names," Kalita wrote in a letter in possession of PTI.

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, World Champion Nitu Ghanghas, and Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria are among those who have submitted their names.

Kalita also raised concerns regarding the sanctioning of travel and daily allowances for officials.

"Please note that the BFI is undergoing Elections and that raises the question who would sign the certificates and officiate. Further more importantly, there cannot be any sanction or release of any TA/DA to officials as per the present situation."

"A fresh date shall be announced soon after due process and consultation," he added.

However, within a couple of hours, Singh issued another letter saying the competition is on as per scheduled.

"As the President of BFI, I will not allow any further delays. I am making it clear that the Championship will be held as scheduled," Singh wrote.

"I am committed to the growth of boxing in India and will ensure that the championship is conducted in a smooth and professional manner. The Travel Allowance (TA) and Daily Allowance (DA) payments will be duly covered by BFI. Certificates will be properly signed by authorised officials of BFI."

Singh said that the BFI has received entries from "34 states by number and 25 states by name" for the national meet, that has been sanctioned by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"With 34 of 38 state units and boards already confirmed, and more on the way, I assure you that, in my capacity as BFI President, I will protect the interests of players and ensure that this Nationals is conducted with the utmost professionalism, just as I have done with the 53 other national and international tournaments under my leadership.

"The interests of the players have always been and will continue to be my top priority," Singh told PTI.

It is to be noted that senior boxers have not participated in any international tournament since the Olympics.

This is not the first time the president and secretary have been at loggerheads. A similar exchange of letters regarding the women's nationals took place earlier this week.

The two office bearers also released different electoral college lists for the BFI elections, scheduled for March 28.

While Singh is seeking a third term as president, Kalita is backing former sports minister Anurag Thakur, whose name does not figure in the electoral college approved by the returning officer.

