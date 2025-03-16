The full list of the nominations for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 is out, and Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant became the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to get nominated in one of the several categories. The award ceremony is considered one of the prestigious sports accolades. The Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 will take place in Madrid on April 21. It will be up to the 69 sporting icons of the Laureus World Sports Academy to cast their votes and determine who will add their names to the prestigious list of those sportspeople to receive the Laureus Award 2025. Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 Winners List: Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham and Others Who Won Honours at Annual Ceremony.
The Laureus Award 2025 is set to be the 25th edition of the awards, and the memorable night will celebrate some of the biggest icons in sports. The prestigious awards ceremony will celebrate the growth of Laureus as a unique sporting movement. Below is the list of complete nominees for every category. Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus Award 2025 of ‘Comeback of the Year,’ Wicketkeeper-Batter Becomes Second Indian Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar.
Laureus World Sportsman of The Year
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Tennis
|Spain
|Mondo Duplantis
|Athletics
|Sweden
|Leon Marchand
|Swimming
|France
|Tadej Pogacar
|Cycling
|Slovenia
|Max Verstappen
|Motor Racing
|Netherlands
Laureus World Sportswoman of The Year
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Simone Biles
|Gymnastics
|USA
|Aitana Bonmati
|Football
|Spain
|Sifan Hassan
|Athletics
|Netherlands
|Faith Kipyegon
|Athletics
|Kenya
|Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone
|Athletics
|USA
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Tennis
|-
Laureus World Team of the Year
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Boston Celtics
|Basketball
|USA
|FC Barcelona Women’s Team
|Football
|Spain
|Mclaren Formula 1 Team
|Motor Racing
|United Kingdom
|Real Madrid Men’s Football Team
|Football
|Spain
|Spain Men’s Football Team
|Football
|Spain
|USA Men’s Basketball National Team
|Basketball
|USA
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Youto Horigome
|Skateboarding
|Japan
|Chloe Kim
|Snowboarding
|USA
|Caroline Marks
|Surfing
|USA
|Aleksandra Miroslaw
|Climbing
|Poland
|Tom Pidcock
|Mountain Biking
|United Kingdom
|Arisa Trew
|Skateboarding
|Australia
Laureus Comeback of the Year
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Rebeca Andrade
|Gymnastics
|Brazil
|Caeleb Dressel
|Swimming
|USA
|Lara Gut-Behrami
|Alpine Skiing
|Switzerland
|Marc Marquez
|Motor Cycling
|Spain
|Rishabh Pant
|Cricket
|India
|Ariarne Titmus
|Swimming
|Australia
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Julien Alfred
|Athletics
|St Lucia
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Football
|Germany
|Summer Mcintosh
|Swimming
|Canada
|Letsile Tebogo
|Athletics
|Botswana
|Victor Wembanyama
|Basketball
|France
|Lamine Yamal
|Football
|Spain
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year With a Disability
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Catherine Debrunner
|Para Athletics
|Switzerland
|Tokito Oda
|Wheelchair Tennis
|Japan
|Teresa Perales
|Para Swimming
|Spain
|Matt Stutzman
|Para Archery
|USA
|Yuyan Jiang
|Para Swimming
|China
|Zimo QU
|Para-Badminton
|China
Laureus Sport For Good Award
|Name
|Sport
|Nation
|Figure Skating in Harlem
|Figure Skating
|USA
|Kick4Life
|Football
|Lesotho
|Kind Surf
|Surfing
|Spain
|Liberi Nantes
|Football
|Italy
|Paris Basket 18
|Basketball
|France
|Street League
|Football
|United Kingdom
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).