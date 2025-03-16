The full list of the nominations for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 is out, and Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant became the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to get nominated in one of the several categories. The award ceremony is considered one of the prestigious sports accolades. The Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 will take place in Madrid on April 21. It will be up to the 69 sporting icons of the Laureus World Sports Academy to cast their votes and determine who will add their names to the prestigious list of those sportspeople to receive the Laureus Award 2025. Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 Winners List: Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham and Others Who Won Honours at Annual Ceremony.

The Laureus Award 2025 is set to be the 25th edition of the awards, and the memorable night will celebrate some of the biggest icons in sports. The prestigious awards ceremony will celebrate the growth of Laureus as a unique sporting movement. Below is the list of complete nominees for every category. Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus Award 2025 of ‘Comeback of the Year,’ Wicketkeeper-Batter Becomes Second Indian Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar.

Laureus World Sportsman of The Year

Name Sport Nation
Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Spain
Mondo Duplantis Athletics Sweden
Leon Marchand Swimming France
Tadej Pogacar Cycling Slovenia
Max Verstappen Motor Racing Netherlands

Laureus World Sportswoman of The Year

Name Sport Nation
Simone Biles Gymnastics USA
Aitana Bonmati Football Spain
Sifan Hassan Athletics Netherlands
Faith Kipyegon Athletics Kenya
Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone Athletics USA
Aryna Sabalenka Tennis -

Laureus World Team of the Year

Name Sport Nation
Boston Celtics Basketball USA
FC Barcelona Women’s Team Football Spain
Mclaren Formula 1 Team Motor Racing United Kingdom
Real Madrid Men’s Football Team Football Spain
Spain Men’s Football Team Football Spain
USA Men’s Basketball National Team Basketball USA

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Name Sport Nation
Youto Horigome Skateboarding Japan
Chloe Kim Snowboarding USA
Caroline Marks Surfing USA
Aleksandra Miroslaw Climbing Poland
Tom Pidcock Mountain Biking United Kingdom
Arisa Trew Skateboarding Australia

Laureus Comeback of the Year

Name Sport Nation
Rebeca Andrade Gymnastics Brazil
Caeleb Dressel Swimming USA
Lara Gut-Behrami Alpine Skiing Switzerland
Marc Marquez Motor Cycling Spain
Rishabh Pant Cricket India
Ariarne Titmus Swimming Australia

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year

Name Sport Nation
Julien Alfred Athletics St Lucia
Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football Germany
Summer Mcintosh Swimming Canada
Letsile Tebogo Athletics Botswana
Victor Wembanyama Basketball France
Lamine Yamal Football Spain

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year With a Disability

Name Sport Nation
Catherine Debrunner Para Athletics Switzerland
Tokito Oda Wheelchair Tennis Japan
Teresa Perales Para Swimming Spain
Matt Stutzman Para Archery USA
Yuyan Jiang Para Swimming China
Zimo QU Para-Badminton China

Laureus Sport For Good Award

Name Sport Nation
Figure Skating in Harlem Figure Skating USA
Kick4Life Football Lesotho
Kind Surf Surfing Spain
Liberi Nantes Football Italy
Paris Basket 18 Basketball France
Street League Football United Kingdom

