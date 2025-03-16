The full list of the nominations for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 is out, and Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant became the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to get nominated in one of the several categories. The award ceremony is considered one of the prestigious sports accolades. The Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 will take place in Madrid on April 21. It will be up to the 69 sporting icons of the Laureus World Sports Academy to cast their votes and determine who will add their names to the prestigious list of those sportspeople to receive the Laureus Award 2025. Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 Winners List: Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham and Others Who Won Honours at Annual Ceremony.

The Laureus Award 2025 is set to be the 25th edition of the awards, and the memorable night will celebrate some of the biggest icons in sports. The prestigious awards ceremony will celebrate the growth of Laureus as a unique sporting movement. Below is the list of complete nominees for every category. Rishabh Pant Nominated for Laureus Award 2025 of ‘Comeback of the Year,’ Wicketkeeper-Batter Becomes Second Indian Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar.

Laureus World Sportsman of The Year

Name Sport Nation Carlos Alcaraz Tennis Spain Mondo Duplantis Athletics Sweden Leon Marchand Swimming France Tadej Pogacar Cycling Slovenia Max Verstappen Motor Racing Netherlands

Laureus World Sportswoman of The Year

Name Sport Nation Simone Biles Gymnastics USA Aitana Bonmati Football Spain Sifan Hassan Athletics Netherlands Faith Kipyegon Athletics Kenya Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone Athletics USA Aryna Sabalenka Tennis -

Laureus World Team of the Year

Name Sport Nation Boston Celtics Basketball USA FC Barcelona Women’s Team Football Spain Mclaren Formula 1 Team Motor Racing United Kingdom Real Madrid Men’s Football Team Football Spain Spain Men’s Football Team Football Spain USA Men’s Basketball National Team Basketball USA

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Name Sport Nation Youto Horigome Skateboarding Japan Chloe Kim Snowboarding USA Caroline Marks Surfing USA Aleksandra Miroslaw Climbing Poland Tom Pidcock Mountain Biking United Kingdom Arisa Trew Skateboarding Australia

Laureus Comeback of the Year

Name Sport Nation Rebeca Andrade Gymnastics Brazil Caeleb Dressel Swimming USA Lara Gut-Behrami Alpine Skiing Switzerland Marc Marquez Motor Cycling Spain Rishabh Pant Cricket India Ariarne Titmus Swimming Australia

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year

Name Sport Nation Julien Alfred Athletics St Lucia Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football Germany Summer Mcintosh Swimming Canada Letsile Tebogo Athletics Botswana Victor Wembanyama Basketball France Lamine Yamal Football Spain

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year With a Disability

Name Sport Nation Catherine Debrunner Para Athletics Switzerland Tokito Oda Wheelchair Tennis Japan Teresa Perales Para Swimming Spain Matt Stutzman Para Archery USA Yuyan Jiang Para Swimming China Zimo QU Para-Badminton China

Laureus Sport For Good Award

Name Sport Nation Figure Skating in Harlem Figure Skating USA Kick4Life Football Lesotho Kind Surf Surfing Spain Liberi Nantes Football Italy Paris Basket 18 Basketball France Street League Football United Kingdom

