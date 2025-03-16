On Which Channel Will CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Be Telecast Live? How To Watch South American Football Nation Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options

Club football will come to a standstill when the International break will commence from March 19, 2025. A part of Europe will continue their journey in the UEFA Nations League while the other part and other nations will progress with their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is now just a year away and teams are already putting their hard yards to make a place in USA and Mexico when the World Cup takes place there in 2026. Defending Champions Argentina. who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 are also in the race for qualification and is leading the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 points table. CONMEBOL was the first confederation to begin its qualification process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Paraguay–Peru being the first match of the global qualification process. Neymar Jr Ruled Out of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Due to Injury, Santos Star Pens Note on Instagram.

In the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2025 qualifiers, six out of ten nations from South America will qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team global finals. One additional CONMEBOL nation have the chance to qualify through the FIFA play-off tournament. Argentina are currently the leaders having played 12 matches and with 25 points up their sleeves. Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Paraguay are the remaining teams in the top 6. The upcoming CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have some solid games waiting for the fans including Brazil vs Argentina that can also change the current standings. Fans eager to know where the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will live telecast in India will get the complete information here.

How To Watch Live Telecast of CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on TV in India?

Unfortunately for football fans in India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will not be telecast live in India due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Hence fans will not be able to witness the live telecast of the matches on their TV. For live streaming viewing option, read more. Lionel Messi Leads Renewed Argentina Football Team Against Uruguay and Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

How To Watch Live Streaming of CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in India?

While there is no live telecast viewing option of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the live streaming viewing option online of the football tournament will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's app and official website to catch the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers live streaming online. However, users will have to pay for a subscription pass of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers live streaming online.

