Adelaide [Australia], December 4 (ANI): Australia's seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon has backed Mitchell Marsh to play a role with the pink ball in Adelaide during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, beginning on Friday.

Marsh's fitness has been a point of concern for Australia during the build-up to the second Test of the much anticipated clash against India. Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster was added to the squad for the second Test as a potential cover for Marsh.

Also Read | Manchester United Players Did Not Wear Pro-LGBTQ+ Jackets Before Premier League 2024-25 Match Against Everton To Respect Noussair Mazraoui’s Religious Beliefs: Report.

Marsh's essence to the Australian squad is reflected in his batting average of 40 since he returned to the side in last year's Ashes.

With his impact with the bat playing a major part in his selection, Lyon is expecting Marsh to have his say with the ball as Australia look to bounce back.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs New Zealand Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

"I honestly think we'll see Mitch Marsh bowl. I'm not concerned about Bison's fitness if I'm being honest. He's been brilliant for us since he's come back in. He came [back] in that game in Leeds during the Ashes and [has] really dominated, so got full confidence in Bison. Happy to bowl his overs," Lyon said on Wednesday, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

In recent times, Lyon has played alongside Marsh and Cameron Green, even with both on some occasions. On the other hand, he has been a part of an Australian side that lined up without a genuine all-rounder and played with four frontline bowlers.

With his experience, Lyon can play an attacking and defensive role depending on the demands of the situation. He can lead the attack if the opposition is on the back foot and try to contain runs by going against the run of play.

"I'm very clear on my role within the team. Nothing really changes with me...if I can get the opportunity to bowl more overs, I'll jump at it," Lyon said.

Lyon maintained his economy as India thumped Australia in Perth with a record-changing 295-run victory in the series opener. He nullified Rishabh Pant's threat by having him stumped when India had already taken a hefty lead.

"We understand that we didn't play our best cricket in Perth, and India totally outplayed us. But with all the other stuff, it's been quite humorous in a way looking at how much has been said and the reactions of so many different people after one loss," he noted.

"The beauty of a five-match Test series...is you get the opportunity to turn that around, and that's the challenge of what we face right now. We are coming up against a world-class India side that played an exceptional game of cricket over in Perth, but that's been nine days or so ago now, so come Friday, we go again, which I'm excited about," he added.

Australia will miss the presence of Josh Hazlewood after he was ruled out of the second Test with a mild side strain. During the training session in Adelaide, he was seen taking part in the session along with the rest of the bowlers. Scott Boland is expected to come in place for Hazlewood in the pink-ball Test. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)