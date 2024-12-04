Adelaide [Australia], December 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Team India shifted focus to fielding, having taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Adelaide Test, starting on December 6, sees India entering with both a mental and physical edge, following a dominant performance in the first Test led by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and captaincy.

However, the visitors will also aim to exorcise the memories of the infamous 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, where they were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36 runs. On that occasion, Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) dismantled the Indian batting line-up, giving Australia a straightforward target of 90 runs to chase.

The official social media handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the fielding session.

In the video, it was seen Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and other team members took part in the session along with the fielding coach T Dilip.

Ahead of the session T Dilip explained the training and said, "We will start off having a team fielding in covers, mid-off, mid-on, short mid-wicket. So I will be hitting the ball to covers and the mid-on fielder will back up and return the ball to Nuwan.".

"Hitting the target. Reflex catching. Celebrations. Energy levels running high! Here's a sneak peek into #TeamIndia's high-octane fielding session with Fielding Coach T Dilip ahead of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide," BCCI wrote on X while sharing the clip.

India are currently 1-0 up in the BGT series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will be played in a day-night format in Adelaide, beginning from Friday.

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal. (ANI)

