Currently languishing in the bottom half of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 points table, Hyderabad FC will play against FC Goa in front of their home crowd. Hyderabad FC are coming off a narrow 0-1 loss against Mumbai City FC, while FC Goa edged past Kerala Blasters with a similar scoreline. FC Goa Look To Maintain Form Against Hyderabad FC in ISL 2024–25.

Both teams have had varied fortunes in ISL 2024-25 thus far, with Hyderabad winning two out of their nine matches, while FC Goa have won four and lost two games than their opponents, who have gotten beaten six times. A win for FC Goa would ensure they break away from the mid-table pack, where five teams are sitting on 15 points apiece.

When is Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

Hyderabad FC will host FC Goa at G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on December 4. The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Hyderabad vs Goa match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25: Khalid Jamil Praises Team Effort in Jamshedpur FC’s 3–1 Victory Over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

The official broadcast partner for ISL 2024-25 in India are Viacom18. Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa streaming options below.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

The official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, JioCinema will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa live streaming online for free. Given recent performances, FC Goa might prevail over Hyderabad FC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).