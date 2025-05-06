Itanagar, May 6 (PTI) Head coach Bibiano Fernandes announced a 23-member India squad for the SAFF U19 Championship, which will be held in Arunachal Pradesh from May 9-18.

The Blue Colts arrived in Itanagar on April 30 with a 25-member probables squad and have been training in the city ahead of the subcontinental tournament, after an initial camp in Bengaluru.

Fernandes said, "We started more than a month back in Bengaluru with around 50 scouted players, who appeared for the trials. I was not surprised when I saw the talent that these boys have.

"I was really happy with the quality of scouting conducted to find these players. It has been a long process of building the team from there on."

The 48-year-old, who had won SAFF junior championships on three different occasions, stressed the importance of the acclimatisation period given to the team.

"It was nice of the federation to get us here early to acclimatise to the altitude, the ground, the weather, and everything else. We've also played some practice matches, both in Bengaluru and in Itanagar, which have really helped us develop as a team," he said.

India have been drawn in Group B of the championship, alongside Nepal and Sri Lanka, and begin their campaign on May 9 against the latter, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium.

India's squad:

Goalkeepers: Aarush Hari, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit.

Defenders: Ashik Adhikari, Takhellambam Bungson Singh, Jodric Abranches, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Sohum Utreja, Roshan Singh Thangjam.

Midfielders: Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Singamayum Shami.

Forwards: Ahongshangbam Samson, Bharat Lairenjam, Chaphamayum Rohen Singh, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Hemneichung Lunkim, Yohaan Benjamin.

Head Coach: Bibiano Fernandes

Assistant coach: Shafeeq Hassan M Goalkeeper coach: Dipankar Choudhury

Strength and conditioning coach: Chelston Pinto.

