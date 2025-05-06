Kolkata Knight Riders' pursuit for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs will see them take on Chennai Super Kings in their next match on May 7. Both teams head into this contest with contrasting objectives, had very different campaigns. Chennai Super Kings have had a season to forget, one which has been riddled with inconsistencies and injuries to key players. Already out of the race to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, Chennai Super Kings will look to play party spoilers for Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, the KKR vs CSK match might just be the very last time that fans in Kolkata get to witness MS Dhoni in action, with uncertainty looming over the Chennai Super Kings' captain's future. KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: MS Dhoni’s Possible Eden Swansong Set To Overshadow Kolkata Knight Riders’ Must-Win Clash vs Chennai Super Kings.

Ajinkya Rahane and his side are in a must-win situation against Chennai Super Kings. Having had their second win at home in IPL 2025 just in the last game when they edged past Rajasthan Royals by just one run, Kolkata Knight Riders would be confident of their chances going into the KKR vs CSK clash. Even as all the excitement will be around the KKR vs CSK showdown, fans will also have one eye on the weather, with Eden Gardens already having had a washout so far. Sourav Ganguly Meets Andre Russell At Eden Gardens Following KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match, Reportedly Offers Him to Play For Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2026 (Watch Video).

Kolkata Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain in Kolkata during the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. The temperature is expected to be around 27 to 33 degrees Celsius and fans can expect the humidity levels to be high. Fans would hope that the rain gods stay away like it has for the past few days and they get to witness a full game of cricket between two champion sides.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring one and that trend is likely to continue in the KKR vs CSK match as well. The team that wins the toss might look to bowl first with the chances of dew in the evening. Not only are the boundaries short, but the outfield at the Eden Gardens is lightning quick and batters, especially in the powerplay, will look to utilise just that early on to accumulate as many runs as possible. Expect the KKR vs CSK game to be a high-scoring one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).