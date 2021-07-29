Tokyo, Jul 29 (AP) Simone Biles has expressed her gratitude on social media for the support she has received since dropping out of the women's team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics.

She withdrew after the first rotation, vault, because she said wasn't in the right headspace to compete.

A day later, she gave up her chance to defend her all-around title.

The most decorated gymnast ever said in a tweet, “the outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

Biles still has not decided if she will compete in the individual events.

The women's all-around competition is Thursday night Tokyo time, while individual events start Sunday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)