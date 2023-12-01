Bhopal, Dec 1 (PTI) Bishal Shrestha won a double gold as shooters of the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) dominated the men's 50m pistol discipline at the National Shooting Championship here on Friday.

Bishal won the men's event with a score of 563 with teammate Ashish Chaudhary coming second with 560. Amanpreet Singh of ONGC was third with 557 at the MP state shooting academy range.

Bishal also won a team gold along with Ravinder Singh and former India international Jitu Rai, with a combined score of 1657.

