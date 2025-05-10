Sylhet [Bangladesh], May 10 (ANI): In the third unofficial ODI between Bangladesh A and New Zealand A on Saturday in Sylhet, an incident led to Bangladesh A conceding five penalty runs, as per Wisden.

During the fifth over of New Zealand A's chase of 227, with the score at 35/0, opener Rhys Mariu let a wide delivery from Ebadot Hossain go untouched. However, Bangladesh had set an odd field - wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan was standing in a first slip position, far from the stumps. Because of this, the ball went past him and hit a helmet that was left on the ground behind the stumps.

According to MCC's Law 28.3, if the ball hits any helmet placed on the ground by the fielding team, the ball is declared dead and the batting team is awarded five penalty runs. The umpires followed the rule and added five runs to New Zealand's total.

Mariu went on to score 33 off 33 balls and shared a 77-run opening stand with Dale Phillips. Bangladesh A later fought back, with Nasum Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, and Nayeem Hasan taking two wickets each to leave New Zealand at 166/6 but Dean Foxcroft (36*) and Zachary Foulkes (28*) guided the visitors to victory with 10 balls remaining.

Despite the loss, Bangladesh A still lead the five-match series 2-1. They had dominated the first two games, in the opener, their pace bowlers dismissed four of New Zealand's top five batters for zero, and in the second match, centuries from Mahidul Islam Ankon and Nurul Hasan helped them post 344/5 and win by 87 runs.

Recently, Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz rose in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders, as per the ICC official website.

Miraz gained one place to move to second overall on the latest rankings for Test all-rounders on the back of his heroics for Bangladesh in their recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

The in-form Miraz scored 116 runs and claimed 15 wickets across the two Tests and was rewarded on the updated ICC Men's Test Player Rankings by improving to a new career-best rating of 327 points and within 73 rating points of No. 1-ranked Ravindra Jadeja.

Miraz was instrumental in Bangladesh's triumph in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Chattogram, with the 27-year-old scoring a vital century for his side when coming into bat at No.7 and then bowling his side to victory with a five-wicket haul on the third and final day of the match.

His efforts also saw improvements come in other individual categories, with Miraz improved eight places to 55th on the list for Test batters following his second Test century.

Miraz also rose two places to 24th overall on the updated list for Test bowlers, with Bangladesh teammates Taijul Islam (up seven spots to 16th) and Nayeem Hasan (up six rungs to 54th) making ground after solid efforts against Zimbabwe. (ANI)

