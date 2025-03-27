Dubai [UAE], March 27 (ANI): History is in the making as Dubai welcomes the greatest two-day pure brutal combat event BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) powered by World League of Fighters in association with Dubai Sports council scheduled for April 4 and April 5 at the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Stadium. The event promises to be a spectacular showcase of combat action entertainment as 44 top world fighters would participate in an intense battle while vying for the title contender, as per a release from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Professional Mixed Martial legend Conor McGregor is also scheduled to make a surprise appearance adding star power to an already spectacular lineup, although his role is kept in wraps. VIP Ticket holders would also have exclusive access to meet and greet sessions with fighters and legends of the sport during the tenure of the event.

Also Read | Prince Yadav Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants Star Pacer Who Dismissed Travis Head During SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

David Feldman Founder of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship shares how he finds the event to be the biggest boost for the fastest growing sport in the world.

He shared, "We're bringing raw intensity and pure athleticism of bare knuckle fighting to one of world's most dynamic sporting destinations which is Dubai. The response from the fighting community and fans has been overwhelming, and we're proud to showcase our sport at this level," as quoted from BKFC.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Wolfsburg, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarter-Final Second Leg Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The BKFC Dubai edition presents an electrifying lineup of international fighters on Day 1, featuring intense matchups across multiple weight categories. In the Bantamweight division (135 lbs), Ruel Panales from Philippines will face Ali Elkhatib from Egypt, while Lucas Sontgen (Germany) takes on Elnur Suleymanov (Azerbaijan) in the 170 lbs category. The Lightweights will see Islam Sizbulatov (Austria) battling Cheng Leang (Cambodia) at 155 lbs, and Murat Kazgan (Turkey) challenging Leandro Martins (Brazil).

Cruiserweights and Middleweights will showcase global talent with Jaskaran Singh (India) versus Mohamed Ali (Egypt/Dubai) in the 265 lbs category, and Marcus Pond (UK) facing Mladen Iliev (Bulgaria) in the 175 lbs Middleweights. The headline bout features Austin Trout versus Carlos Trinidad in the 165 lb Welterweights Category, while Sabah Homasi (Lebanese Descent/USA) will square off against Jonny Tello (Canada/Thailand) in the 175 Middleweights.

Day 2 promises equally thrilling contests across diverse weight classes. The Heavyweights (265 lbs) will feature Mehdi Barghi (Iran) versus Ricardo Bachir (Lebanon) and Guto Inocente (Brazil) against Hassan Yousefi (Iran). Bantamweight competitors include Mohd Azahar (India) versus Muhammad Bilal (Pakistan), while the Featherweights (145 lbs) will see exciting matches with Shamil Dzhakhbarov (Russia) facing Dilshat Nurym (Kazakhstan), and multiple international fighters like Dan Chapman (UK), Brandon Allen (USA), Hannah Rankin (UK), Jessica Borga (USA), Kai Stewart (USA), and Tommy Strydom (South Africa).The Middleweight division will feature Aaron Chalmers (UK) against Chasa Symonds, while the Cruiserweight showdown will see Welsh MMA fighter John Phillips face Brazilian veteran Fabio Maldonado in the 205 lbs category. Maldonado, known for his standout performances in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions from 2009-2016, will battle Phillips, a tough competitor with a strong middleweight legacy from 2018-2020. Both fighters will bring their striking prowess to this exciting bare-knuckle clash in Dubai.

The Welterweights division will pit Vladislav Tuinov (Russia) against Adel Al Tamimi (USA/Iraq), while Matin Safari (Iran) will face Mark Angel Sadang (Philippines) in the Lightweights category.

Sharing excitement on BKFC's debut in Dubai, emphasizing the significance of the event for both the sport and the city Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew Co - Founders of World League of Fighters share, "Dubai has always been a global hub for world-class sporting events, and we are excited to welcome the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) for its debut here. This event isn't just about the fights; it's about creating a one-of-a-kind experience for fans and highlighting the technical mastery that defines bare-knuckle fighting," as quoted from a release by BKFC.

The Dubai Sports Council also expressing their support for this ground breaking event shares, "Hosting Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship aligns perfectly with Dubai's vision of Dubai becoming the world's premier destination for combat sports. This event is precedented to provide local sports combat enthusiasts with an advanced opportunity to witness this unique discipline at the highest level." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)