Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star speedster Prince Yadav had a good outing with the ball during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The right-arm speedster Prince Yadav removed dangerous Travis Head with a pacy delivery. The wicket was crucial, as Travis Head was scoring runs at a brisk rate. Head departed after playing a blistering knock of 47 runs off 28 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. The rising sensation was then involved in a run-out where he dismissed explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen for 26 runs. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Prince Yadav Dismantle Explosive Batter's Stumps During SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

The 23-year-old made his Indian Premier League debut during the match against Delhi Capitals at Visakhapatnam for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 edition. In his debut outing, Prince Yadav conceded 47 runs in his four-over spell and went wicketless. Take a look at some of the quick facts of the rising pacer in the Indian cricket circuit.

Prince Yadav Quick Facts

Prince Yadav was born on December 12, 2001. The rising sensation has also played in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 for Rishabh Pant-led Purani Delhi 6. During DPL 2024, Prince was known for his ability to vary pace with little change in action. The right-arm speedster returned with 13 wickets in 10 matches. After a brilliant outing with the ball in DPL 2024, Prince earned his white-ball debut for Delhi, with whom he had played two Ranji Trophy games in the past. Prince Yadav also represented Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024. In his debut season in SMAT 2024, Prince bagged 11 wickets and ended up with a good economy of 7.54, finishing Delhi's highest wicket-taker and helping them to reach the semi-finals. The 23-year-old was Delhi's highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 11 wickets to his name. Vipraj Nigam Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals' 20-Year-Old Leg Spinner in IPL 2025. Prince Yadav was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Prince Yadav has made a stellar rise in his white-ball career. Known for his ability to change pace with minimal action change, the right-arm speedster could deceive any batter. The 23-year-old is also known for his accurate length. If he continues to perform like this, he might soon get a call-up for the India national cricket team in the white-ball format.

