New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The first ICC World Test Championship (WTC) winners, New Zealand will be looking to hit the ground running when they commence their series against the West Indies on home soil on Thursday, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 2023 champions are the only side yet to play a Test match in the new World Test Championship cycle and will get the chance to notch their first points when they host the Caribbean side for a three-Test series that commences at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The fixtures against the West Indies are one of just three series that New Zealand are scheduled to play at home across this World Test Championship cycle, with the side also set for a trio of away series prior to the 2027 final that includes a tricky four-match series against trans-Tasman rivals Australia next summer.

While New Zealand have been successful away from home at Test level in recent times, head coach Rob Walter is keen to make a winning start in conditions his team will be well accustomed to against the West Indies.

"Winning at home is important, but it is not the be all and end all because we have started to see how teams can win away from home," Walter said, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"If there are any conditions you do understand you trust it to be your own so we'll be looking to start strong and lay down an marker early in the World Test Championship," he added.

"The team is clear in their Test match identity, they've done incredibly well as a unit, so just to fall back into that," he noted.

The Black Caps warmed for the Test series against the West Indies with a host of white-ball fixtures against the Caribbean side and enjoyed some success with a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series and a 3-1 triumph across five T20I fixtures.

While Walter is confident his side can continue that trend with the red-ball, the coach is wary of the visitors' potent pace attack despite the fact that key quicks Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph are sidelined by injury.

Experienced pacer Kemar Roach is likely to spearhead the visitors' fast-bowling attack, with the likes of Anderson Phillip, Johann Layne and potential debutant Ojay Shields the other seamers in the West Indies' squad.

Conditions at Hagley Oval are likely to provide the seamers with plenty of assistance and Walter won't be underestimate the West Indies.

"They've got a really good seam attack, some dangerous batters and can bat for long periods of time so from a team point of view (we need to) respect the game of cricket and be prepared for the contest," Walter noted.

"Traditionally Hagley plays a certain way and so while we have a strong idea of most likely how it will play I still think our best skill is our adaptability," he said.

"We'll prepare with something in mind but we know the game of cricket can easily throw something at you that you're not ready for so we need to be ready and adapt to that," he added.

New Zealand squad (first Test): Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields (ANI)

