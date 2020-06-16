Sports News | Black Lives Matter Protest: Marcelo Vieira Urges People to Start Making 'real Changes'

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira on Monday urged people to start making "real changes" in the world after the player knelt down to celebrate a goal.

"Happy to be back with @realmadrid! Happy to have scored a goal! But even happier to see all the CHANGES in the World! Now It's time. We must use the power we have and start making real CHANGES," Vieira wrote on Instagram.

Real Madrid on Sunday secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Eibar in La Liga.

Vieira had scored the third goal for his side after which he dropped to his knee and raised his right fist to express solidarity with the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

'Black Lives Matter' protests started from the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin. (ANI)

