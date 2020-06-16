Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Black Lives Matter Protest: Marcelo Vieira Urges People to Start Making 'real Changes'

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 08:45 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Black Lives Matter Protest: Marcelo Vieira Urges People to Start Making 'real Changes'

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira on Monday urged people to start making "real changes" in the world after the player knelt down to celebrate a goal.

"Happy to be back with @realmadrid! Happy to have scored a goal! But even happier to see all the CHANGES in the World! Now It's time. We must use the power we have and start making real CHANGES," Vieira wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India.

Real Madrid on Sunday secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Eibar in La Liga.

Vieira had scored the third goal for his side after which he dropped to his knee and raised his right fist to express solidarity with the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea FC Reportedly Makes an Offer of Whopping ?120 Million, Twitterati Goes Berserk With Rumour.

'Black Lives Matter' protests started from the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, passed away after having a knee pressed onto his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
George Floyd India Instagram La Liga New Delhi player
You might also like
This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs (Watch Video)
Cricket

This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs (Watch Video)
Twitterati Wish Actor Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday Day: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Twitterati Wish Actor Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday Day: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Motorola One Fusion+ Launching Today at 12 Noon in India on Flipkart; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ Launching Today at 12 Noon in India on Flipkart; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications
Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'
Fashion

Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'
Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!
Viral

Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!
Luis Suarez: Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Casts Doubt Over Uruguayan Striker’s Fitness to Start Against Leganes in La Liga 2019–20
Football

Luis Suarez: Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Casts Doubt Over Uruguayan Striker’s Fitness to Start Against Leganes in La Liga 2019–20
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
News

India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement