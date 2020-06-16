Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea FC Reportedly Makes an Offer of Whopping £120 Million, Twitterati Goes Berserk With Rumour

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 16, 2020 12:01 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @Cristiano/Twitter)

For a while now, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a rumour that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would quit Juventus and would join some other team.  Now as per the latest rumours, it is said that Chelsea has made an offer to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the EPL team has offered to the Portugal star for a whopping £107 million. No sooner the news got revealed on social media, the netizens posted their excitement and a few of them were even shocked with Ronaldo's transfer rumour. Before looking at the tweets, let's get a few details of the news. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Superstar Could Leave Juventus at the End of Current Season.

As per the latest report, the team could use Roman Abramovich’s good relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes to complete a surprise transfer deal for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The addition of Ronaldo to the squad would only strengthen the squad and as the 35-year-old has shown no signs of ageing and is still blazing guns on the field. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Come to Chelsea

Another one

Want it to happen

Last one

Ronaldo currently plays for Juventus since 2018. Prior to that he played for Real Madrid for nine years and snapped ties with the Los Blancos for an entry in Serie A. We know the fans are waiting for the transfer to happen, stay on this space and we give you more updates about the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

