New York, Sep 7 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig fought their hearts out before losing their men's doubles third round to fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury at the US Open here.

Bopanna and Dodig, seeded 13th, lost 7-6(4) 4-6 6-7(3) to the Australian Open runners-up in a gruelling contest that lasted two hours and 30 minutes on Monday night.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of SL vs SA on TV and Online.

With this defeat, India's challenge has ended at the last Grand Slam of the season.

Sania Mirza lost her both women's doubles and mixed doubles first rounds and Ankita Raina also lost in the women's doubles.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: Nasser Hussain Believes Clever Use of Ravindra Jadeja Is the Reason for India's Scintillating Win.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan could not not qualify for the singles main draw, falling in the Qualifiers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)