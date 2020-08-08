Silverstone, Aug 8 (AP) Valtteri Bottas qualified in pole position Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same Silverstone circuit last weekend which is closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wasn't that great, but Valtteri did a good job and deserved pole,” Hamilton said.

Bottas clocked a fastest lap at the central England circuit of 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

“The race pace is there, so the first job is to get a good start off the line (on Sunday),” Bottas said.

Nico Hulkenberg, deputizing at Racing Point for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, qualified in third. (AP)

