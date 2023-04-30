Bournemouth, Apr 30 (AP) Bournemouth moved further clear of the relegation zone to boost its Premier League survival bid with a one-sided 4-1 victory over Leeds on Sunday.

Jefferson Lerma scored twice in the opening 24 minutes before Patrick Bamford cut the deficit in the 32nd.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan Reaches New Milestone As Punjab Kings Clinch Victory in Last Ball Thriller.

But the home side struck twice more in the second half — through Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo — to put the game out of reach and give the Cherries a cushion of 10 points over Leicester in 18th having played a game more.

Leeds, meanwhile, remains perilously close to the drop — just a point ahead of the Foxes, who have a game in hand. (AP) AM

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Century As Rajasthan Royals Post 212/7 Against Mumbai Indians in IPL’s 1000th Match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)