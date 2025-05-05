Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Shami has observed that the BCCI's move to revoke the ban on using saliva on the ball in IPL 2025 has restored the balance between bat and ball in a league that has for long been a graveyard for bowlers.

Before the start of this IPL, the BCCI lifted the ban on using saliva to polish the ball and introduced "two ball" rule to counter dew in night matches, bringing much-needed respite for bowlers, who had been advocating for changes to bowling rules.

"For a long time, the rules have favoured batters - but now, things are finally shifting a bit," Shami said on JioHotstar.

"After COVID, the saliva ban made it tough to reverse the ball, but with that lifted, bowlers can finally get some swing back. Also, being able to change a wet ball is a big plus -- a dry ball gives better grip and life, especially in tough conditions," he added.

Interestingly, the BCCI implemented these changes days after Shami emphasised the importance of using saliva on the ball, particularly in a game that favours batters.

'Injuries are part and parcel of our life'

Speaking about his recovery from a knee injury that kept him out of action for more than a year, Shami said regaining rhythm and mindset was tough.

"Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler's life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn't easy -- especially given the challenges I faced during my domestic career. Regaining rhythm and the right mindset was tough.

"In 2023, I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible -- ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me rebuild my confidence. When it comes to performance, I've always focused on giving my best," he said.

Soon after his exceptional performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, Shami got injured and was out of action for a prolonged period.

Shami also spoke about his experience of playing for his new franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"SRH has completely changed my perspective -- what used to be a 200-run target now feels like 300. They've redefined the game. As for my role, I want to be part of a team that sets new benchmarks and shifts mindsets. I feel I've joined a strong unit, and I'm focused on contributing my best.

"We've built a strong bowling unit as well at SRH -- a solid pace attack and quality spinners to back it. Overall, our bowling is much more balanced now, and those who think SRH is only about batting are mistaken."

He has also praised SRH skipper Pat Cummins' leadership skills, saying the Australian pacer is adept at managing both seasoned international stars and young players.

"Calmness is key in leadership. A calm captain can bring out the best in his players. Knowing each player's potential is crucial, and Pat Cummins does that exceptionally well.

"Having captained for years, he has the experience, and managing both international and young players comes naturally to him."

