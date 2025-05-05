Hosts and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be locking horns with neighbours Gujarat Titans in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The MI vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, May 6, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the 12th game for the hosts and the 11th for the visitors. Both franchisees have gathered 14 points in IPL 2025 ahead of this fixture. MI vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 56.

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match, the hosts have six consecutive wins, having last lost a match exactly a month back, on April 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gujarat Titans are in a better state, having the same points as MI, but after playing a match less. The side have been bold in their IPL 2025 campaign but lost the momentum in the past few games. Of the two losses they suffered in the 10 played, two have come in the last five. MI vs GT IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma have been the second and third-highest run-scorers for Mumbai Indian respectively this season. So, the opening pair is expected to be unchanged. Will Jacks has been low on runs, but keeping the winning combination intact, he is also expected to get another chance. Suryakumar Yadav has scored at an average of 67.86 so far in the IPL. So, he is another top-order batter believed to play in his usual role. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya have been good with scoring too, so they should be for the core of the middle-order. Naman Dhir with his attacking strike rate deserves to play the finisher's role. Corbin Bosch might get a chance again. Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah are the ace wicket-takers. They must stick to their role too.

MI Playing XI vs GT

Ryan Rickelton(wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan has 500+ runs in IPL 2025, while Shubman Gill has 465. So, they are without any doubt the unchanged opening pair. Jos Buttler must be in at three keeper-batter, with 470 runs in contribution. Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan have been low on runs, but they might get opportunities to excel here. Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore haven't had their best in IPL 2025, but they are the ace spinners, so they must stay. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, if together in the pace attack, can be a threat for any team in the IPL this season. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are the top wicket-takers for the side. Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians by 36 Runs in IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan and Bowlers Help GT Register Thumping Victory Over Five-Time Champions.

MI Playing XI vs GT

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror

