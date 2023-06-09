London [UK], June 9 (ANI): The greatest rivalry in Test cricket is The Ashes. It is played between England and Australia. This year, The Ashes will begin on June 16.

The Australian cricket team is currently playing in the World Test Championship final match against India. It is a one-off test match.

Soon after, Australia will be gearing up to face England on June 16.

Let's look at the top ten bowlers with the most wickets in Ashes.

At first, is a legendary leg spin bowler Shane Warne. The Australian has played 36 matches and took 195 wickets. His best bowling figure was 8/71.

The Second is Glenn McGrath. Another Australian legend, he played 30 matches in the Ashes series and took 157 wickets. His best bowling figure was 8/38.

Hugh Trumble is in the third position. Trumble was a fine offspinner who was deadly on a wet wicket. He played 31 matches and took 141 wickets. His best bowling figure was 8/65.

England's fast bowler Stuart Board is at fourth. He took 131 wickets in 35 matches. His best bowling figure is 8/65.

Fifth on the list is Dennis Keith Lillee of Australia. He played 24 matches for his side and took 128 wickets. His best bowling figure was 7/89.

Ian Terence Botham of England is in sixth position. He took 128 scalps in 32 matches. Botham's best bowling figure was 6/95.

England's Robert George Dylan Willis is seventh on the list. He played 31 matches and took 123 scalps. His best bowling figure was 8/43.

Montague Alfred Noble of Australia comes in eighth. He played 39 matches and took 115 wickets. Noble's best bowling figure was 7/17.

Ninth on the list is Raymond Russell Lindwall of Australia. In 29 matches he took 114 wickets. His best bowling figure was 7/63.

James Anderson, England's fast bowler is 10th on the list. He has played 35 matches and took 112 wickets. His best bowling figure is 6/47.

The 12 Ashes series was played in the 21st century. Australia has won six and England has won five, one test match ended as a draw.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue, Moeen Ali

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (ANI)

