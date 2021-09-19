Manila [Philippines], September 19 (ANI): Philippine boxing legend and politician Manny Pacquiao on Sunday announced his plan to run for president in the May 2022 election.

Pacquiao announced his candidacy during a meeting of a rival faction of President Rodrigo Duterte's ruling PDP-Laban party in Quezon City. The only eight-division world boxing champion has been a senator since 2016. He previously served two terms in the House of Representatives.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Rested Due to Knee Niggle, Says Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

"I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," Pacquiao was quoted by ABS-CBN News as saying after accepting nominations from around 20 PDP-Laban chapter leaders, as per Kyodo News.

Pacquiao later confirmed the news on his Twitter as he wrote: "I boldly accept the challenge of running as PRESIDENT of the Philippines. We need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need government to serve our people with integrity, compassion and transparency. The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership."

Also Read | IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in Marathi Commentary: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 on Star Pravah TV Channel.

The 42-year-old was last seen in a professional fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in Las Vegas, last month. In that match, Ugas defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)