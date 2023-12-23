Sports News | Boxing Nationals: World Champion Saweety Boora, Pooja Rani Advance to Pre-quarters

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The experienced duo of Saweety Boora and Pooja Rani cruised into the pre-quarterfinals with contrasting wins on the second day of the women's National Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 23, 2023
Greater Noida, Dec 23 (PTI) The experienced duo of Saweety Boora and Pooja Rani cruised into the pre-quarterfinals with contrasting wins on the second day of the women's National Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

While Saweety (81kg), the reigning world champion, faced a tough challenge from Alfiya of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) before securing a 4-1 win, two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja dominated the proceedings against Renu of Nagaland in the 75kg bout as she completed a commanding 5-0 victory.

Besides Saweety and Pooja, 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun (60kg) and Saneh (70kg) were the other boxers from Haryana to clinch victories and enter the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Nupur of RSPB went head to head against Himanshi Antil of Delhi in her 81+kg round-of-16 match. Demonstrating swift and aggressive boxing, Nupur wasted no time in securing the victory in the first round with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) verdict.

Nupur will be up against Monica Sahun of Uttarakhand in the quarterfinals.

The day also witnessed domination from Uttar Pradesh boxers as four registered convincing wins in their respective matches.

While Aprajita Mani (57kg) and Rinky Sharma (63kg) beat Maharashtra's Aarya Bartakke (5-2) and Tamil Nadu's V Monisha (5-0) respectively, Rekha (66kg) and Deepika (75kg) notched up RSC wins against their respective opponents Pooja Biswas of Telangana and Odisha's Sunita Jena.

