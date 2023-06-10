Madrid [Spain], Jun 10 (ANI): Real Madrid on Saturday announced that their Spanish midfielder is returning to Madrid after spending three years with Serie A side AC Milan.

Along with this, he has also penned down a contract with the club till 2027, a statement said.

"Real Madrid CF announces that on Tuesday, June 13, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Brahim Diaz will take place, who will return as a player for our club until June 30, 2027, after his loan for three seasons at AC Milan. At this stage he has become a fundamental player in the historic Italian team."

"With Brahim, AC Milan has once again been Serie A champion in 2022 and has reached the Champions League semifinals this season. Brahim Diaz has been a Real Madrid player since January 2019 and has already won 1 League and 1 Spanish Super Cup with our club, before being loaned to AC Milan in September 2020. Following the presentation ceremony, Brahim Diaz will appear before the media," it added, according to www.realmadrid.com.

https://twitter.com/realmadrid/status/1667496369613881346?s=20

The Spanish midfielder signed for Real Madrid in January 2019 from Premier League champions Manchester City. He won the La Liga title in 2019/20 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2020.

In September 2020 he was loaned to AC Milan, where he honed his skills and excelled in the last three seasons, scoring 18 goals in all competitions. In his early days, Brahim made his professional debut in England at the age of 17 against Swansea in the EFL Cup of the 2016/17 season.

The following year, he appeared for the first time in the Premier League and FA Cup and helped Manchester City to win the league title and the League Cup. He also lifted the Community Shield trophy in 2018.

In his career, Diaz has won 1 La Liga title, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 1 Serie A title, 1 Premier League title, 2 English League Cups and 1 FA Community Shield. (ANI)

