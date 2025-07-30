Harare, Jul 30 (PTI) Brendan Taylor has returned to the Zimbabwe Test team after completing a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed on him for breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

Taylor, 39, who was banned in January 2022 for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time, has been added to the Zimbabwe squad for the second Test against New Zealand, scheduled to take place from August 7 to 11 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Also Read | 'The Risk Was Way Too High' Ben Stokes Opens Up on Right Shoulder Injury That Ruled Him Out of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Taylor, who was at the time also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode, was banned after admitting receiving USD 15,000 in 2019.

He was in solid form in red-ball cricket before the sanction, with scores of 92, 81 and 49 in his last three Test innings.

Also Read | Taskin Ahmed in Trouble? Accused of Assaulting and Threatening His Childhood Friend, Bangladesh Pacer Issues Statement.

Few days before the ICC sanction, Taylor had made a stunning disclosure that he was blackmailed after "foolishly" taking cocaine during his meeting with an Indian businessman.

Reflecting on his own journey back into the Zimbabwe squad, Taylor was quoted as saying by ICC, "The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return.

"I've put in an immense amount of work – from fitness to the technical side to diet – and I'm feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed this journey on my own, just rebuilding the blocks, and I feel in a wonderful space."

The first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand is currently underway in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe squad: Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)