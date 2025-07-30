Harare [Zimbabwe], July 30 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor is all set to return to international cricket in the second Test against New Zealand, after serving a three-and-a-half-year suspension for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Taylor's ban officially ended on July 25, and he's now expected to be included in Zimbabwe's squad for the second Test, scheduled to begin on August 7 in Bulawayo.

"He'll obviously be available for the second Test," Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said of Taylor's return to the side, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But I also know how hard he's worked in his capacity - especially over the last eight, ten (or) 12 months - in order for this to happen. I'm very excited to have him come back into the space in the next few days, and looking forward to what he has to contribute towards the team and the group," he added.

The 39-year-old hasn't played any form of representative cricket since he abruptly retired in September 2021. As part of the suspension, he wasn't allowed to train with any national or domestic sides either. However, he did make use of training facilities at a reputed private school in Harare, and in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo earlier this year, Taylor mentioned he is in perhaps the best shape of his life, having undergone rehabilitation for substance abuse.

Zimbabwe had already announced a 16-member squad for the New Zealand Test series, which features a reasonably experienced batting unit, and Tafadzwa Tsiga as the preferred wicketkeeper-batter, who has started in the first Test.

Taylor, who has mostly batted at No. 4 during his Test career, could slip back into that position if selected. This could result in a slight reshuffle, pushing someone like Sean Williams a spot lower to strengthen the middle order. However, the team management may need to find a way to strike the right balance, especially in the bowling department.

Earlier, Taylor had said he wasn't expecting to walk straight back into the XI and that his return was more about giving back to Zimbabwe cricket, he admitted he had let down due to his past actions. His ban came after he failed to report an offer to fix, which was later tied to an attempt to blackmail him over cocaine use.

"I've been humbled properly," Taylor said, as quoted from ESPNcrcinfo.

"I look forward to really just adding value, which I probably didn't do to the best of my ability when I was there before," he added.

Taylor has represented Zimbabwe in 34 Tests from 2004 to 2021, averaging 36.25 with the bat. He has six Test hundreds to his name, including a memorable unbeaten 105 in the second innings against Bangladesh in 2011, Zimbabwe's first Test after a six-year self-imposed break from the format.

His comeback comes at a busy time for Zimbabwean cricket. They've already played seven Tests this year, managing just one win, and have four more lined up, two each against New Zealand and Afghanistan. While Taylor is unlikely to feature in Zimbabwe's T20 plans just yet, he could well find a place in the ODI setup, especially with an eye on the 2027 World Cup. (ANI)

