New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Singh on Wednesday arrived at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for a hearing in connection with allegations of sexual harassment made against him by top wrestlers

The country's top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had protested for months since the start of this year demanding action against Bhushan over alleged sexual harassment allegations.

Earlier on July 31, Vishal, the son-in-law of Brij Bhushan said on Monday that 18 nominations have been filled from their panel for WFI elections and their candidate for the president is Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The elections are scheduled to take place on August 12.

He also said that four of their people have filed nominations for as many vice president posts.

"18 nominations have been filed for now from our panel. Our candidate for President is Sanjay Kumar Singh. We have filed nominations for four vice presidents," Vishal told media persons.

Initially, the WFI elections which were set to take place from July 6 to July 11 were postponed, as per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar was appointed as the returning officer for the Wrestling Federation of India elections by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the appointment of Justice MM Kumar through an official letter, also authorising him (Kumar) to appoint an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and other staff to assist him in conducting the elections.

In the election, the members of the executive committee of WFI will be decided. The occupants of the post of president, one post of senior vice-president, four posts of vice president, one each position of secretary general and treasurer, two posts of joint secretary and five posts of an executive member will be decided, as per a letter from IOA.

On July 20, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court began hearing the regular bail plea of BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The Court had granted a two-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and another accused Vinod Tomar in the case.

Interim bail was granted to them until the next date of hearing. The court granted the two accused interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each.

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15. This case was registered on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

The chargesheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC according to Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava. Two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints. One was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report has been filed for a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed a cancellation report, citing a lack of evidence, on the POCSO matter.

Delhi Police on June 15 filed a report recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharana Singh. This comes after the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said.

In both matters, Delhi Police officials had said that in the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, 354D IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the Rouse Avenue Court, said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police.

In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, added Delhi police.

The IOA organised a three-member ad-hoc committee in April as mandated by the Union Sports Ministry and two members were named to oversee WFI's day-to-day activities and pick wrestlers for international events in the interim term.

Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in April this year announced that the IOA will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. (ANI)

