St. Andrews (Scotland), Feb 10 (AP) The British Open has joined the U.S. Open in offering a direct pathway for LIV Golf players to get into the field for a major championship.

The leading player not already exempt in the top five of LIV's individual standings following its tournament in Dallas in late June will be awarded a spot at the Open taking place at Royal Portrush, in Northern Ireland, the following month, the R&A said Monday.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said the decision was made following an annual review of the Open's exemptions "to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours."

The U.S. Open announced last week it was awarding one spot to the leading player from among the top three at LIV's halfway point this year.

"We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in the Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways," Darbon said.

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July."

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said the R&A's decision was a "true testament to the strength of fields and the R&A's commitment to golf fans around the world."

"LIV will continue our mission to bring the best players to the four corners of the world to grow the game," O'Neil said.

"We are excited for the future of this great sport."

LIV began its fourth season last week at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, with Adrian Meronk winning.

There are 14 events in total on its 2025 schedule. (AP)

