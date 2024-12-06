Wellington [New Zealand], December 6 (ANI): England batter Harry Brook continued his love affair with New Zealand team and conditions, scoring century in second successive Test against the Kiwis at Wellington on Friday.

During the second Test against New Zealand, Brook arrived at the crease with four England wickets down early and unleashed a counter-attack masterclass. He went on to score 123 in 115 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 106.95.

In the previous Test, Brook had smashed a fine 1`71 at Christchurch.

Now after 23 Tests, Brool has scored 2,225 runs at an average of 61.80 and a strike rate of 88.53. He has scored eight centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 317. Notably, seven centuries have come away from home. Away from home, Brook has made 1,464 runs in 10 Tests and 16 innings at an average of 91.50 and a strike rate of 96.50, with seven centuries and three fifties. His best score is 317.

At home, Brook has played 761 runs in 13 Tests and 21 innings at an average of 38.05, with a century and six fifties. His best score is 109.

Brook's record in New Zealand is incredible, having made 623 runs in four matches at an average of 103.83, with three centuries and two fifties in six innings. His best score is 186.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by Latham and was reduced to 43/4 and Crawley was dismissed for 17 in 23 balls. A counter-attacking century from Harry Brook (123 in 115 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes) and a fine half-century from Ollie Pope (66 in 78 balls, with seven fours and a six) took England to 280/10 in 54.4 overs. Brook and Pope put up a 174 run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Nathan Smith (4/86) was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis, while Will O'Rourke also took 3/49. Matt Henry also got two wickets. England is leading the three-match series 1-0. (ANI)

