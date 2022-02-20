Berlin [Germany], February 20 (ANI): Andrej Kramaric was the match-winner as Hoffenheim came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

With this comeback win, Hoffenheim go fourth in the Bundesliga table and keep RB Leipzig on their heels, who play Hertha Berlin on Sunday, in a rollercoaster race for the top four. Leipzig is on 34 points, three behind Hoffenheim with one match in hand.

Buoyed by back-to-back wins, Wolfsburg took the game by the scruff of the neck as Ridle Baku pinged a devilish cross just out of Jonas Wind's reach.

Wind fared significantly better with the next opening, Wolfsburg's January signing bending a sensational first-time finish into the top corner following quick passing involving Max Kruse and Maximilian Philipp.

In the second half, substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen levelled the match for Hoffenheim with a sensational scissor-kick. Four minutes later Christoph Baumgartner back-heeled a Raum cross into the path of Kramaric to fire the away side ahead from close range.

Baumann pulled off a brilliant point-blank save from Wind, who also had a late equaliser chalked off for offside, as Hoffenheim moved back up to fourth, overnight at least.

Elsewhere, Anthony Modeste came off the bench to snatch all three points for FC Koln at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It took a low ball from a throw-in to open up the visitors' backline, with the 33-year-old running clear from midway inside the half to coolly slot past Trapp with just six minutes left on the clock - his only shot of the game. The Billy Goats are now just two points off fourth place, having only survived relegation last season via the play-off.

VfB Stuttgart were denied a first win since December as Bochum salvaged a point in the 94th-minute thanks to Eduard Lowen's penalty. (ANI)

