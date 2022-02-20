Quetta Gladiators would face Karachi Kings in a Pakistan Super League 2022 match on Sunday, February 20. The match would begin at 3:00 pm IST and is to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Fresh off their maiden win in the competition which came after a long wait of seven games, Karachi Kings, who are already out of contention for a spot in the playoffs, would now aim to have a good finish to the season. In their last match of this edition of the PSL, Babar Azam's men are expected to play free-flowing cricket and ensure that they conclude well, what has been a forgettable season. Rashid Khan Receives Guard of Honour As He Bids Goodbye to PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Series (Watch Video)

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators too, have not qualified for the playoffs so far. They have faint hopes of making it through to the last four though. James Faulker's departure due to a payment problem is likely to have left a negative impact on the squad but the franchise would want to put that episode behind and focus on this game. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) and will begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match online for fans in India.

