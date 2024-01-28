Leverkusen (Germany), Jan 28 (AP) Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen signed Spanish forward Borja Iglesias on loan from Real Betis as cover for the injured Victor Boniface.

The deal to sign Iglesias until the end of the season was announced as the final whistle blew in Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Leverkusen leads the league by two points from Bayern Munich.

Iglesias, who has played twice for Spain, did not score in 11 games for Betis in the Spanish league this season.

Leverkusen's top scorer Boniface needed surgery after muscle and tendon injuries to his right adductor while on international duty with Nigeria before the Africa Cup of Nations.

Czech forward Patrik Schick has started all three of Leverkusen's games since then. AP

