Sports News | Bundesliga: RB Leipzig Defeat FC Koln, Climb to Third Spot

Cologne [Germany], June 2 (ANI): RB Leipzig defeated FC Koln by 4-2 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Tuesday.

Jhon Cordoba scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, putting FC Koln ahead of RB Leipzig. However, RB Leipzig did not take much time level the scores as Patrik Schick netted a goal in the 20th minute.

Christopher Nkunku then scored a goal to hand RB Leipzig a one-goal lead before the first-half came to an end. Timo Werner extended the lead shortly after the break.

The hosts cut the deficit thanks to a wonderful Anthony Modeste's strike in the 55th minute. However, two minutes later, Leipzig restored their two-goal lead as Dani Olmo struck his first Bundesliga goal.

After registering a win, RB Leipzig has climbed to the third spot on Bundesliga table with 58 points, only behind Bayern Munich (67) and Borussia Dortmund (60). (ANI)

