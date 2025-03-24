Ahmedabad, Mar 24 (PTI) English talisman Jos Buttler doesn't have a problem whether he is opening or batting at number three, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said ahead of his team's opening IPL match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

"Firstly, we have all seen what he has done in T20 cricket for England and in IPL. I think in the previous series he batted at number 3, so I don't think there is any problem with him about batting at different numbers," Gill told mediapersons on Monday.

"Having said that, we haven't decided at which number he will bat, maybe we will get to know about it tomorrow during the match, but over the course of I think 8-9 years that he has played IPL, he has played at different numbers and he has performed at different numbers, so I don't see that as a problem for us."

