Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 25 (ANI): Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday postponed the Asian leg of the adjusted BWF World Tour 2020 to January 2021.

The three tournaments - Asia Open-I Super 1000, Asia Open-II Super 1000 and the BWF World Tour Finals - will now be held in Bangkok next year.

Also Read | KL Rahul Reveals 'Inspiration' Behind His Record-Shattering Century Against RCB in Dream11 IPL 2020, Thanks MI Captain Rohit Sharma.

"It will feature two Super 1000 tournaments, culminating with the BWF World Tour Finals. The decision was announced at a BWF Council meeting on Thursday evening. This means the 2020 season will now finish in January 2021," BWF said.

BWF and Badminton Association of Thailand, in collaboration with the Government of Thailand, completed a feasibility study to ensure all parties can provide a safe COVID-19 framework to stage the three tournaments.

Also Read | Barcelona Gets Trolled After Lionel Messi Slams Catalan Club Over Luis Suarez's Departure to Atletico Madrid, Check Angry Tweets by Fans!.

The study concluded Thailand to be the agreed host of the three-tournament Asian leg. BWF greatly appreciates the cooperation of the Badminton Association of Thailand and the support and contribution of the Government of Thailand in committing to this important step as part of the restart of international badminton tournaments.

It was agreed by the BWF Council that staging the Asian leg in November as originally planned was no longer a viable option in being able to guarantee the highest standard of tournament including securing all logistical arrangements for players and participants.

"The three Asian leg tournaments now sit alongside the Denmark Open 2020 (October 13-18) in forming the conclusion to the new-look World Tour 2020 calendar," BWF said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)