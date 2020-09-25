Lionel Messi has once again taken a jibe at the Barcelona board as the Argentine hit out at the club hierarchy for their treatment of Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan, who joined Barcelona in 2014, is leaving the club in the summer and will join Atletico Madrid. Suarez won several trophies with the Catalan team and after six years will move in to face a new challenge and add more accolades to his already impressive career. Luis Suarez All Set to Join Atletico Madrid After Spending Six Years With Barcelona, Heartbroken Fans Post Tweets on Social Media.

Luis Suarez had one year left on his current contract with Barcelona, but with the club looking to rebuild their club following Champions League humiliation, the 33-year-old striker was forced out of the club. Lionel Messi was not happy with the way the Catalan team have treated the Uruguayan and lashed out at the club, stating that the forward deserved a better send-off. Lionel Messi Slams Barcelona Board in an Emotional Farewell Message to Luis Suarez (See Post).

Following Lionel Messi’s criticism, netizens started trolling Barcelona and their board for yet another controversy. The Argentine also hit out at the club hierarchy earlier in the year and during his transfer saga, where he was forced to stay after letting the Balugranas know that he wanted to leave and join a new team.

MSN Link-Up

Last Goal contribution of “MSN” will be against current Board. Messi leads the way, one a Suarez Goal and Neymar did the preassist ! — LEO MESSI (@MessiAddicts) September 25, 2020

The New Messi

I think I like this outspoken Messi. https://t.co/Dc8wT5cZ6D — Lala (@OohLalaFootball) September 25, 2020

Rebellious Messi

Lmao. Messi is in open rebellion with his employers and the wee club that Barca is, they can't do shit about it. — ⚔️The Wolffather 🌹🐺 (@TheDelgadoWay) September 25, 2020

Messi Calling Out Barcelona Board

Messi calling out the Barca board again lmaooo he does not give a single shit anymore. Can see him dribbling past entire defences, rounding the keeper and then purposely missing the open goal and then pulling his shirt up to reveal it saying "fuck you Bartomeu" — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) September 25, 2020

Messi to Score Own Goals?

You sure say Lionel Messi no go score own goal before him leave Barca? 😀😃😄 pic.twitter.com/kqEsVs0jWf — Victor ETIM (@victoroetim) September 25, 2020

Next Barcelona President?

Lionel Messi is about to double as Club captain and Club president at the same time. 🐐 — Witbox👑 (@Ghost_writer__) September 25, 2020

Luis Suarez joined the club in 2014 from Liverpool and played a crucial part during his six-year stay in Catalonia. The 33-year-old won four La Liga titles and a Champions League along with several other accolades. The Uruguayan is also third in the list of Barcelona’s highest-ever goal scorers. Suarez will join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

