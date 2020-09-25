KL Rahul took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers by storm in Dubai and registered the first century of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper scored 132 runs off mere 69 deliveries and thrashed many records in the process. Fans went berserk seeing Rahul’s mayhem as they flooded social media with praises. Joining the bandwagon, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma also heaped praises on Rahul’s stellar show. “Some solid shots there by @klrahul11 classy hundred,” Hitman wrote on Twitter. Overwhelmed by the Rohit’s appreciation, Rahul thanked his Indian teammate and also revealed his motivation behind his ton. KL Rahul Scores First Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Heap Praises on KXIP Captain.

“Thanks Ro, took inspiration from your last innings,” the dasher commented. For the unversed, Rohit played a match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders just a day before Rahul’s century. Batting first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the opener toiled the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Pat Cummins, scoring 80 off just 54 balls. Thanks to his knock, the four-time champions posted 195/5 and went on to win the game by 49 runs. Notably, Rahul was dismissed for just 21 in Punjab’s first match against Delhi Capitals. However, the 33-year-old’s astonishing batting display ‘inspired’ him and the RCB bowlers had to face the heat. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Rahul thanked Rohit. KL Rahul Reacts to KXIP’s 97-Run Win Over RCB in IPL 2020 Match; Hardik Panyda Replies.

KL Rahul Thanks Rohit Sharma

Thanks Ro, took inspiration from your last innings 🤗 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) September 25, 2020

Well, these two batting stalwarts might have enjoyed each other’s last knocks. However, admiration will turn into fear when they lock horns on the field. Meanwhile, MI will next meet Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on September 28. On the other hand, Punjab’s next assignment is against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27.

