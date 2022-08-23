Tokyo [Japan], August 22 (ANI): It was a good day for Indian shuttlers at the BWF World Championships 2022 as they produced powerful performances to advance into the next round.

The first match of the Indian shuttlers saw B Sai Praneeth crash out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 after losing to Chou Tien Chen in the first round of the men's singles category on Monday.

Playing on court one, Praneeth lost the match 21-15, 15-21, 21-15. The Indian was not of to a good start, losing the first game, though he bounced back to win the second. Chen took the final game, sealing the match for himself.

On the other hand in women's doubles action, Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki won their first-round match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.

They won the match within two straight games by 21-7, 21-9. The Indian duo dominated the whole match and did not allow their Maldivian opposition to escape from their grips.

In the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar won against the German duo of Franziska Volkmann and Patrick Scheiel in their first-round match.

Playing on court 4, they won the match by 21-12, 21-13. The dominance of the Indian duo was such that they advanced to the second round within just two straight games.

Malvika Bansod lost to the Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women's singles category first-round match. She lost the match by a margin of 21-14, 21-12.

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy made a winning start to his BWF World Championships campaign with a win over Luka Wraber of Austria in the first-round match. Playing on court 2, Prannoy had an easy 21-12, 21-11 win.

Earlier on Monday, Lakshaya Sen entered the round of 32 in the World Championships after defeating Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in straight sets.

India men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B. Sumith were knocked out in a hard-fought match by the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Mayasuki Onodera.

Lakshya Sen lived up to his reputation and continued his winning run in the BWF World Championships. He sailed past the Danish player without having to break a sweat in straight sets 21-12, 21-11 in 35 minutes.

The last match of the day for Indians saw Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth entering the Round of 32 after beating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in straight sets 22-20, 21-19 in a match that lasted 51 minutes. (ANI)

