Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Snehasish Ganguly is doing well after he underwent a successful angioplasty at a private hospital here.

The elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Snehasish was admitted this morning and successfully operated upon by a team of doctors at the Apollo Hospital.

"I am doing very well. I am getting good care and attention... I will be back to work very soon," Snehasish said in a statement.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya visited Snehasish at the hospital on Friday evening.

Snehasish's medical reports revealed single vessel disease that needed "angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart".

Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly had undergone angioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)