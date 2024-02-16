The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled on Thursday announced the captain and vice-captain of the Indian men's cricket team for the Blind ahead of the upcoming Triangular series between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai. Indian men's cricket team for the blind along with Pakistan and Sri Lanka will feature in a Triangular Series in Dubai from February 22 to February 25. Durga Rao Tompaki will captain the Indian Men's while, Sunil Ramesh will be his deputy for the Tri-Series. Jurel in the Crown! Journey of Kargil War Veteran's Son Dhruv Jurel Who Made His Debut in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Speaking on the announcement ahead of the Tri-series, the Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said "Cricket for the Blind will grow only when we play against the good teams and win matches against the tough teams. This is another triangular series and an opportunity for the players to play the tough games and bring laurels to the country."

"I would like to thank Ajay Kumar Reddy for his leadership skills and I am happy to announce the new captain and vice-captain of the Indian Men's Cricket team for the Blind. Both are good and strong players and we are sure under their leadership cricket for the blind in India will bring more laurels to the Mother Land"

"It's the biggest Honour and privilege to lead the Indian Team. I have played for the last 10 years and all my seniors and fellow teammates have helped to this day. I am grateful to all for having that faith in me and I am sure we all will work hard and make the country proud" said Captain Durga Rao.

Speaking on the occasion Kausik Mukhopadhyay Managing Director at Air Water India Private Limited said "We at Air Water India (AWIPL) are committed to work towards the well-being of the communities where we operate and beyond. Taking a leaf out of our parent company's dedication towards sustainable CSR interventions, we have adopted UNSDGs #4 & #6 to channelize our energies in the space of corporate social responsibility."

However, AWIPL has always been open to exploring and going beyond the scope laid out in the above UNSDGs and contributing its efforts to any meaningful project that leads to the empowerment of individuals and assists in developing sustainable livelihood and a more inclusive society.

Given that the CABI project is focused on providing a platform for the differently abled to showcase their talent in the field of cricket, it is an obvious choice for AWIPL to participate in this engagement, thereby getting to live its core values of inclusiveness and equal opportunity.

Speaking on the occasion the legendary Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif Said "I am happy to be here supporting Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled in their endeavour of promoting cricket for the Visually Impaired across the World. I was here last time wishing the teams the best for the IBSA World Games 2023. Sports is the best platform to build an inclusive society and Cricket has the potential to bring in the change the society needs."

"Cricket for the Visually Impaired has proven to be a very positive transformative tool to empower and transform the visually impaired. I am glad that I am here because the players inspire us by bringing laurels to the country and they need our support. Let us all support cricket for the Visually Impaired and I wish the captain and the entire team the best."

Indian team will have the 17-member squad for the Triangular series and players are chosen based on their performances in the 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy which concluded early this month. Debaraj Behera (B1) from Odisha, Sanjay Kumar Shah (B1) from Delhi and Magunta Sai (B2) from Karnataka have received their maiden call to the National team for the Triangular series.

The coaching camp for the Indian men's blind cricket team is being held from February 8 to February 20 in Bangalore. India will play Pakistan and Sri Lanka with one match each and the top 2 teams based on the points will play the finals on February 25.

Indian Men's Squad for Triangular Series 2024 at Dubai

1. Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1 - Gujarat2. Nilesh Yadav - B1 - Delhi3. Ajaykumar Reddy Illuri - B1 - Andhra Pradesh4. Debaraj Behera - B1 - Odisha5. Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1 - Tamil Nadu6. Sanjay Kumar Shah - B1 - Delhi7. Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 - Andhra Pradesh8. Pankaj Bhue - B2 - Odisha9. Lokesha - B2 - Karnataka10. Nakula Badanayak - B2 - Odisha11. Magunta Sai - B2 - Karnataka12. Durga Rao Tompaki - B3 - Andhra Pradesh13. Sunil Ramesh - B3 - Karnataka14. Sukhram Majhi - B3 - Odisha15. Ravi Amiti - B3 - Andhra Pradesh16. Dinesh Rathva - B3 - Gujarat17. Dhinagar. G - B3 - Pondicherry.

